We are developers, makers, and enthusiats.

We use the newest technology to develop nextgen level electronics and gadgets.

Join us

Projects

QVEX Controller image

QVEX Controller

Postponed

The most advanced board for controlling LED strips or standalone LEDs. Developed and perfected for 3 years.

• Light sensing
• WiFi, Bluetooth, 433MHz ASK
• 5-36V • 280W
• 6 channels

Lynepad image

Lynepad

Active

Additional, fully programmable keyboard suitable for any kind of design work including photo editing, video editing, PCB design, 3D modeling and so much more. It allows you to press shortcuts or run complex macros using a single key.

View details

Get yours

Shineworks image

Shineworks

Active

Wireless photo/video lights ecosystem. Control the entire scene from a single point. Compatible with the QVEX controller.

Team

Personal photo

Marek Šefl

Electronics, Product design, Graphics

I built my own laser engraver followed by a 3D printer in a second year of mid-school. I've been working on electronics projects and products ever since. I love the moment of an idea becoming a reality.

Let's develop your idea, together.

Tell us about your exciting project. We got the knowledge, and the resources. Let's work together to bring your idea to life.

Leave us a message at info@qvex.eu